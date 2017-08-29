SARGODHA-The government believes in freedom of journalism and is committed to resolve the problems being faced by the journalist community, PML-N MPA Dr Nadia Aziz said. She was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of Sargodha Union of Journalists (SUJ) at Company Bagh here the other day.

She claimed that the Punjab government has set a history of development projects across the province and in Sargodha. They include provision of potable water, construction of roads and sewerage system, she added. She pledged to play her due role to resolve the problems of local mediamen.

On the occasion, she administered the oath from SUJ Senior Vice President Farhat Abbas, Vice President Zawar Kazmi and General Secretary Shahab Khan. She extended best wishes to them, expressing her optimism that the new office-bearers would work for betterment of the journalist community.

Dacoit shot dead in 'shootout'

OKARA-A dacoit was shot dead during a 'shootout' with police while two of his accomplices managed to escape here the other day.

According to DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, three dacoits snatched a motorcycle from a man and fled towards Rajowal. On information, police went after the dacoits and also alerted the police check-posts at exit points of the district.

Police caught the dacoits near Kandowal village where they were looting passersby. The dacoits opened fire on the police party which was retaliated.

After the firing stopped, police moved forward and found a dacoit shot dead with his weapon lying beside him. His two accomplices had fled under the cover of darkness. A special team under the supervision of the Depalpur DSP has been formed for the fleeing dacoits.