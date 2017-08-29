LAHORE: Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday, bringing life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, traffic jams, power shutdowns and water shortage.

The rains disturbed life in major cities as the rainwater inundated roads not only in low-lying areas but also in several posh localities. Inundation on roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams in urban areas.

The rains, however, provided respite to the people from the prevailing muggy weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

In Lahore, rains started at around 1:15pm and continued for about two hours, submerging roads and streets into knee deep water. It took hours to the WASA to clear roads from inundated rainwater. Major roads, not only in Northern Lahore but also in several posh localities, were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after stoppage of rains. Many roads were not cleared from inundated rainwater even till filing of this report.

Underpasses along Lahore Canal, areas along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Lakshami Chowk, Kashmir Road, Nabha Road, Ali Town, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Revaz Garden, Westwood Colony, Judicial Colony, Aziz Road, Samanabad, Main Boulevard Iqbal Town, Johar Town, Wahdat Colony, Shadbagh, were the worst affected areas.

Windstorm and rains caused tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders. More than two dozens feeders could not be restored until filing of this report.

Strong winds and rains made weather pleasant by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 32 degree Celsius and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 88 percent. People come out of their houses in the evening to enjoy pleasant change in weather after the heavy monsoon rains. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children in the evening. Huge rush was witnessed at Greater Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jilani Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo and other picnic spots. Traffic jams were also witnessed in the close vicinity of entry/exit points of these parks.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country and moderate currents in upper parts and Kashmir.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Lahore during the next couple of days. Widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions) and at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Quetta, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Murree received 44mm rain, DG khan 32mm, Lahore 22mm, Pattan 18mm, Lower Dir 16mm, Balakot and Sialkot 12mm each, Kasur 11mm, Gujranwala 05mm, Malamjabba 04mm, Saidu Sharif, Sahiwal and Gujrat 02mm each, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Rawalakot 01mm each.