ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in a short session starting Tuesday (today) will debate US President Donald Trump’s recent anti-Pakistan speech, in which he cast doubts on the country’s anti-terror role.

The NA session, summoned ostensibly on the request of the opposition, will mainly focus on ongoing tension between Pakistan and the United States after the recent speech of the US president.

President Trump, in his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief had, warned Pakistan: “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists.”

He had said: “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting.”

The lawmakers from both sides of aisle are also likely to adopt a resolution against the US President Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan speech.

Lawmakers from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Awami National Party (ANP) are also expected to speak on point-of-order over the results of the national population census.

These opposition parties have expressed reservations on the results.

The NA session, as per parliamentary practice, may also adjourn the proceedings of the house on Tuesday after offering prayers for the PTI’s MNA Gulzar Khan.

Khan, a bureaucrat-turned-politician was suffering from a heart ailment and passed away in his home in Masho Gogar, in Peshawar's Badaber area.

Our Staff Reporter