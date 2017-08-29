ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau’s combined investigation team (CIT) has summoned Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members on August 30 to record statements before filing references against disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

A senior NAB official claimed that the notices were issued to all JIT members on Monday. The anti-graft body had already taken permission from the Supreme Court in this regard.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary in his informal talk with the media said the bureau will follow the apex court’s instruction in filing cases against the Sharif family and others.

Earlier, after the inauguration of a new NAB headquarters building, Chaudhary said the anti-graft body was committed to eradicating corruption deeming its national duty.

He said the NAB has grown in size and importance, gradually establishing itself as a nationally, and globally recognized Anti-corruption agency. He said that the NAB staff has increased by more than four-folds, its ambit has expanded substantially, embracing a wide range of awareness, prevention, and enforcement activities. “These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the present and past chairmen, officers and staff of the bureau,” he said.

Chaudhary said the idea of a new NAB headquarters building was conceived in 2005 and the project faced a number of delays due to the paucity of funds till the year 2013 before the approval of revised PC-I in 2015.

“I must acknowledge here that the present government extended its full support to complete the project.”

He said the NAB has become a most tangible symbol of the nation’s struggle for a corruption-free society. “This building will inevitably become known as the public interface of anti corruption. It would provide a sound foundation for the bureau to pursue this mandate of corruption-free society for our citizens. In that sense, the building stands out as a symbol of the best of anti-corruption efforts undertaken by the bureau. But it is also a symbol of how as a responsible public sector organization we are geared up to fight corruption in all forms and manner,” he said.

Chaudhry said the NAB headquarters today stands here in close proximity of the Constitution Avenue, reflecting all the vital integrity pillars of our governance model — the Parliament, the Supreme Court etc — and there is no denying the fact that the bureau was an important contributor to the achievement of good governance.

He said Pakistan has been consistently improving in Corruption Perception Index, but this was just the beginning. “The fight against corruption is complex and long-drawn and cannot be undertaken much less any single entity institution. The State and society will have to act in unison to rid our nation of this scourge of corruption,” he said. “I assure the nation that we will continue our fearless fight against corruption, without any discrimination for or against anyone, with honesty and objectivity.”

NOKHAIZ SAHI