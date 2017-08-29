LAHORE:- National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to challenge the acquittal of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in illegal assets case. The NAB will file a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) against the decision, and is waiting to get a copy of the verdict that was announced by the accountability court in Rawalpindi on August 26. Zardari was accused of holding assets in Pakistan as well as abroad through illegal means. Sources said the former president has been bailed out of the case due to unavailability of strong evidence against him.–INP