Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that next assembly will decide about amendment in article 62 and 63 of the constitution.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, he said it was mandate of the next assembly to make amendment in the article 62 and 63 of the constitution. He said politically motivated cases were instituted against him in NAB, adding that he was tortured in prison.

“I was arrested after being trapped in false case. I was transferred from Lahore to Karachi and then to Landhi Jail which is a long story. There were fourteen cases against me, not one,” he added.

About his future actions, he declined to take action against those who made cases against him. He further said that his party does not believe in taking revenge.

He said that a case of narcotics and BMW was also made against him. “PPP's political opponents were favoured when those who were in power had cracked down on the party,” he said adding that Murtaza Bhutto was martyred in order to bring down Benazir's government.

Regarding party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former president said that the Bhutto scion possessed full authority and that no one could say no to him.

He spoke about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said that when Benazir Bhutto was negotiating the National Reconciliation Order's terms, she had also spoken about Nawaz's return.

"I could have formed my government in Punjab after 2008 but I let the Sharifs form theirs," he said. "Without the Sharifs, I couldn't have ousted Musharraf," he added.

Asif Zardari said that he does not believe in confrontation with the judiciary, adding he used to wage struggle with it. It was the reason he faced courts, he concluded.