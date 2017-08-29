Khawaja Asif, foreign minister of Pakistan criticized the neighboring country India for its violation of 1960 Indus Water Treaty. He said that India is not abiding by the rules of the treaty and is in violation of the treaty.

He condemned India’s multiple construction projects in violation of the treaty while addressing a ceremony at the Institute of Strategic Studies. He also criticized India for not giving its construction designs to Pakistan in accordance with the treaty.

India is playing a role in harming Pakistan’s hydel and agriculture projects, he added.

Asif was of the view that Indus water treaty issue is of vital importance between the countries.

He said that Pakistan abides by the rules of the treaty and India must do the same.

“It is in the interest of both countries, India and Pakistan to abide by and honor the treaty,” said Asif.

Sharing of Indus River Basin is one of the major sources of conflict between India and Pakistan since their inception.

Both countries signed the Indus Water Treaty in 1960 in order to resolve the conflict under the auspices of the World Bank. This treaty has remained intact over fifty years of hostility.

Water has become a source of dispute again due to the chaos in the occupied Kashmir.

This treaty seems to be under pressure because of the Indian statement “blood and water cannot flow together.” Moreover, hydro politics is gaining momentum as the treaty comes under the danger of unilateral nullification.