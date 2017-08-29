ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Monday rejected the allegations of Sindh government over the results of 6th population census by saying it was conducted in transparent way with the help of Pakistan Army.

“The Sindh government should share the proof if any area left without counting,” said Habib Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the PBS while talking to The Nation. He further said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had not raised any concerns on population census results during the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The PBS had conducted the census with the help of Pakistan Army and officials of the district governments of all the provinces, he explained. Khan made it clear that PBS had conducted the census in transparent manner.

The Sindh government had rejected the results of the census and decided to call an all parties conference (APC) on this issue.

Opposition parties Monday expressed their dissatisfaction with the preliminary results of the national census, with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and PPP leaders threatening to stage protests against what they described as "rigged" data.

MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar, rejecting the census results, claimed the census results had been "rigged". He alleged that the population figure for Karachi had been marked down as "it cannot be less than 30 million". Sattar called for a protest against the 'manipulated' figures.

Provisional census data presented to the Council of Common Interest last week shows that the population of the entire province is 47.9m, with Karachi housing 14.9m people.

Similarly, as the Sindh government rejected the census data, the ruling PPP's senior lawmaker Nisar Ahmed Khuhro alleged that an incorrect population figure been released by authorities for Sindh under a preconceived plan. Khuro claimed that under the 'plan', the figure of Sindh's population had been marked down so that the portion of financial awards allocated to the province did not have to be increased.

Calling for an all parties conference to protest the statistics, Khuhro said that Sindh would not relinquish its rights.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah reiterated the party's demand that the data collected by the statistics division and the Pakistan Army should be compared to get a true picture. "No one is satisfied with the census results," Shah said. PPP leader Manzoor Wassan, too, expressed his reservations regarding the census data and threatened to hold protests.

Calling the census data "suspicious", Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief and member of National Assembly Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that while the population of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas stood at 10m, the results had marked it down to 50,000 people.

On Sunday, opposition parties had voiced serious concerns over the census results. The PPP, which did not conduct a census in the five years it was in power, had been quite vocal in its criticism of the ruling PML-N for delaying the enumeration exercise beyond 2016.

However, following the release of the data, the party claimed the government had treated the enumeration exercise as a mere formality, adding that no one was satisfied with the way the census was conducted.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders, too, had voiced their concerns over the 57 per cent increase in the national population. Senator Shibli Faraz said the census had been conducted in a shabby and non-transparent manner.

The federal government had conspired to reduce Sindh population in the census, said Sindh’s provincial minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a statement.

“This move is aimed at reducing Sindh’s share in the National Finance Commission as well as in the national and provincial assembly seats and the job quota in federal government services,” he said.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI/ Agencies