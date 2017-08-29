Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting today of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at PM office

According to the reports, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Air Mix projects and allocation of gas from Makori field were discussed in this meeting.

Report on margins for oil companies and dealers came under discussion. Moreover, approval of subsidy on wheat for Gilgit-Baltistan was issued in the meeting.

Issue regarding the release of two month salaries of Steel Mill’s employees was also given approval. The employees had not been given salaries for five months.

A notification was issued on 11th August that PM will chair the ECC instead of then chairman, finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Ministers of communications, petroleum, commerce, industries and production, information, law, planning, railways, food and power and water also attended the meeting.

Meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) was conducted after the ECC meeting. Highest body for approval of projects is Ecnec.

According to the reports, several mega development projects were approved during this meeting.