BAHAWALPUR-Police arrested a seven-member gang involved in providing unfair means for the candidates of during written test held by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) through electronic devices.

The police have recovered the devices and registered a case against them. Ghulam Rasool, the station house officer of Police Station Civil Lines, along with his team was on patrol. Meanwhile, they were informed that some people were present at a private hotel and unfairly helping the candidates taking test for the post of sub inspector of Punjab police. On being informed, the SHO along with a raiding party conducted a raid at the private hotel. They arrested accused namely Sub Inspector Saifullah Malhi, Sub Inspector Ahmad Naqaash, Deputy Tehsildaar Muhammad Masoom, Aamir Mehmood, Sameer Tariq, Saad Ahmad and Fahad Mehmood.

At the time of raid, all the accused were busy in the provision of cheating material through laptops, devices and different mobiles. The police recovered all the equipment and on being inquired, Aamir Mehmood said that Saifullah Malhi is the ringleader who has established an academy in Sadiqabad with the name of Muhammad Hussain Academy where they help the candidates in the preparation for the PPSC examinations.

He confessed that they helped the candidates through latest devices such as bluetooth, jack devices, camera, pan camera and micro earpiece etc. He added that they charge Rs1.6 million from each candidate for sub inspector's exam and Rs1 million for the assistant sub inspector's exam.

Moreover, the police also recovered Roll No slips of various candidates from a bag. They also confessed to providing helping material for the candidates of PPSC Exam held on August 26, 2017 in Lahore. The arrested suspects gave names of their four other accomplices including Waqas, Naveed Ramzan, Najeeb and Bilal Ahmad.

The Bahawalpur DPO said that efforts of the raiding party were appreciable. He also ordered that investigation be done on merit and no leniency be forwarded to the accused who were playing with the future of the youth.