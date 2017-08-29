PESHAWAR/Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly - Ziaullah Afridi joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after a meeting with the former president Asif Ali Zardari here on Monday.

Afridi, a former minister, said the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Pervez Khattak, was sheltering corrupt people, which forced him to quit the party.

PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa leaders Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi and Bahramand Tangi also attended the meeting, a party statement said. Afridi follows former PTI leader Naz Baloch who recently joined the PPP.

Afridi had developed differences with the PTI, after he was arrested by the provincial Ehtesab Commission, while still holding the office of the Minister for Mineral Development. He was accused of misuse of authority and corruption.

After joining the PPP, Ziaullah Afridi said that Asif Ali Zardari gave the Pashtuns their identity, the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and powers to the provinces.

“Asif Ali Zardari’s vision will take the country to new heights of development and prosperity,” he said.

Welcoming Ziaullah Afridi in the PPP, the former president said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts for a stronger Pakistan would be strengthened by Ziaullah Afridi’s inclusion in the party.

He asked Afridi to take Bilawal’s message to the youth of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. “The people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have offered sacrifices for the country and have fought terrorists. PPP respects and values the sacrifices of the people of the KP. The PPP will win the next elections and form government of the people,” Zardari said.

Afridi was the first minister to have been arrested during the rule of his own party, the PTI. The PTI leadership subsequently expelled him from the party. In October 2016, Afridi was released on bail after having spent 15 months in prison.

However, since his expulsion from the party, Afridi has been a strong critic of PTI chairman Imran Khan, accusing him of backing “corrupt practices” of KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and others.

Earlier this month, Afridi levelled allegations of corruption against Khattak and KP Finance Minister Muzaffar Said and announced that he would soon stage a sit-in outside the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) offices to force the anti-corruption body into acting against the two.

Afridi had also been critical to PTI chief and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq for not taking action against the provincial chief and finance ministers over alleged illegal appointment of the Bank of Khyber’s managing director.

Though, Afridi has been very close to the PML-N’s KP president Ameer Muqam, however, he has opted to join the PPP.

It merits mentioning here that a year ago, a delegation of the PPP KP led by ex-provincial minister Rahim Dad Khan had met Afridi and had formally extended an invitation from the PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to join the PPP.

