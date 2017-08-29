ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to start its countrywide membership drive from Tuesday(today) as part of its preparations for the next general election.

PTI chief Imran Khan will launch the mass membership drive from northern Punjab at a rally to be held in district Chakwal.

“This campaign would be extended to other parts of the country in phases,” said PTI’s Central Media Department head Iftikhar Durrani.

“As the party is preparing for the next general election, the membership drive is being started with a focus on the northern Punjab before extending it to other parts of the country,” he said.

According to the PTI’s Central Secretariat, Imran Khan will lead a grand rally on Motorway (M-2) that will commence at 3 pm from Balkasar Interchange and will reach Chakwal through Thoa By-pass and Talagang Road.

Imran Khan will address the rally at Jahaz Chowk in Chakwal where he will launch the membership drive.

PTI Northern Punjab President Amir Mehmood Kiyani on Monday telephoned the PTI chief and briefed him about the preparations for the rally.

Separately, the PTI on Monday decided to challenge before the Islamabad High Court, the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue and hear contempt notices.

The PTI chief has approved and signed the petition, to be filed in the high court, in a meeting with senior party leader and lawyer Babar Awan.

According to Awan, the contempt notice served on the PTI chief by the ECP was absolutely unconstitutional, said a statement issued by party’s Central Media Department.

“The election commission does not have the jurisdiction to issue and hear the contempt notices and legislation in this regard was still pending in the Parliament,” Awan said.

The reasons and grounds on which the notice has been issued were suspicious and unclear and every aspect of the matter would be thoroughly examined in the high court, he said.

Imran Khan has stated that the basic function of the ECP was to hold fair and transparent elections.

Talking about the by-election of NA-120, the PTI chief said that it was a “fight between those who wanted fair accountability and those who were guarding corruption”.

Firing a broadside at the ruling party, he said that the Federal and provincial cabinet members jumped into the election campaign of NA-120 and they were hell bent on rigging and hijacking the poll results.

He said that the nation was eyeing on ECP’s role for ensuring transparency in the by-polls and the PTI was looking forward to the ECP to see what measures it would take to keep the whole process impeccable from the influence of the two governments.

“Sharif family’s coalition with institutions is not going to work and with the support of the people, I will fight with resoluteness and be victorious in this fight,” he added.