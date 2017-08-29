Karachi: At Garden Town Police Station in Karachi, a case has been filed in Counter terrorism Department against unidentified persons for killing two security guards in firing incident outside FBR office in Gulistan-e-Johar on Monday.

On the application of chief security officer of the FBR, the case filed against unidentified persons. Various clauses of anti-terrorism act and murder attempt have been added in the case.

On Sunday unidentified persons opened fire in front of FBR office in Gulistan-e-Johar, two security guards, Faqira and Tanzeem were killed and two others were wounded.