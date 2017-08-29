Officials of the Punjab Information Technology Board on Sunday reported an unidentified sniper shot which, they said, was fired at the office of PITB Chairperson Umar Saif.

Images shared on social media showed a pierced glass wall of Saif’s office, which was shot at by the sniper on Sunday morning.

Sniper Bullet precisely target @umarsaif office, while the other one hitting ITU's Lincoln Corner, pic.twitter.com/NDQRjhpNbO — Zeeshan Ch???? (@zeeshanfsd) August 28, 2017

Saif in a tweet said he was safe. A PITB official said no one was hurt in the incident as it was an off-day.