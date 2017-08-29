GUJRANWALA-A teenager killed his minor nephew allegedly after a failed sodomy attempt here in Kacha Fatomand in the remit of Civil Lines Police here on Monday.

According to police, 15-year-old Ahmad Raza took his five-year-old nephew Ali Haider with him to local mosque. He, however, took the minor to an under-construction house where he allegedly slaughtered his nephew with a sharp-edged knife. On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

The police also arrested the accused and started investigation. The police suspected that the accused killed the minor after a failed attempt to abusing him. The police sources said that the situation will be ascertained to great extent after the post-mortem.

MAN KILLS WIFE

A man allegedly killed his wife for not allow him to contract second marriage here at Khiali area.

According to police, Bilal wanted to get second marriage but his wife Farwa was against this. On Monday, the couple had a quarrel over the issue and during argument, Bilal brutally tortured her with sticks. Resultantly Farwa got critical wounds and was rushed to hospital where she died. The Khiali Police have started investigation.