SIALKOT-Three children drowned in a canal and a Nullah while two women were murdered in separate incidents here on Monday.

Three boys including two brothers drowned in two separate incidents of drowning in local canal and Sem Naullah in Sialkot region.

In Daska, local shopkeeper Zahid's son Muhammad Saad (16), a student of 10th class, drowned in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near Bharoki-Daska. The divers of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot were busy in searching the dead body in the faster flow of water.

Local landlord Imtiaz Ahmed's two sons Nouman (10) and Faizan (12) drowned in a local Nullah while fishing there near village Rattiyaan-Baddo Malhi.

Local people fished out their dead bodies. They were laid to rest in local graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended their funeral. Several mourning scenes were witnessed when the funeral were lifted for burial.

In village Taajokey Cheema, Daska tehsil, two accused shot dead a married woman namely Aliya Bibi (37), mother of five, at her parents' house over a domestic dispute while she was sleep in the courtyard. Bambaanwala police have registered a case against two accused including Attaullah with no arrest.

Police handed over dead body to her grieved family for burial after autopsy.

In another incident, an anguished accused Shehbaz, a factory worker, strangulated to death his wife Sofia Bibi, mother of four children, over a domestic dispute, in village Chak Patliyaan-Kotli Said Amir, Sialkot tehsil here.

The accused tortured her brutally first and later strangulated her to death. Later, accused husband Shehbaz surrendered before the police.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a murder case. She was laid to rest in local graveyard in the presence of hundreds of the mourners.

Meanwhile, an unknown person was tortured to death by some unknown accused in Daska. According to the local police, some unknown accused brutally tortured the unknown person (42) first and later killed him, beyond his recognition.

The accused, later, threw his dead body in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska to conceal their sin. The divers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot recovered his dead body from the canal near village Satrah, Daska tehsil. Police shifted the body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.