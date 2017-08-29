Lahore: Three suspects were taken into custody on Monday during police search operation in Jeewan Hana area of Garden Town in Lahore. Police search flates, hostels, hotels and various localities of the area.

For the identification of the resident biometric device was also used and three persons, who failed to produce any identity documents were arrested. For further investigation, the arrested people were shifted to the police station.

The search operation in the area was launched on the intelligence reports that suspects are present in the area, said by police sources.