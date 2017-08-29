Karachi: On Monday in SITE Area near Super Highway in Karachi two dacoits were killed in a police encounter. The dacoits were looting the people who were going to cattle market to buy animals for Eid-ul-Azha, according to the SSP Malir, Rao Anwar.

Police also recovered arms and cash from their possession, however the identity of the dead dacoits is not yet known, further added by the police sources.

On the other hand, in Awami Colony area police conducted an operation and arrested two street criminals. Police also recovered mobile phones, arms and motorcycle from them and according to the police sources, the arrested accused identified as Adnan and Nasir-ud-Din.