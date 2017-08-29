SIALKOT-A two-day session titled "Career Development and Leadership Skills" imparted training to a batch of 25 women having leadership potential.

They were selected out of the domestic and home-based workers under "Programme for empowerment of women garment workers in Sialkot" being implemented with the support provided by UN WOMEN.

Trainers including Ms Hina Noureen, Afgan Ali and Rana Gulzar Ahmad imparted training on different issues like leadership and its vital pre requisites, objectives, roles and responsibilities of the leadership, spaces for leadership in industrial units/business entities, need and importance of women's leadership in industrial units, requisites of effective leadership by women workers and role of women in grievance addressing mechanisms, workers management councils and trade unions in the industrial units.

It is expected that training recipients will become enable to lead their respective groups, assume leadership role in grievances addressing mechanisms and workers management councils in their respective factories, assume supervisory/mid management positions and convincingly assert for protection and promotion of their legally admissible rights. Indian pig attacks woman.

Four edu officials suspended for corruption

BUREWALA-Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti suspended two officers and two junior clerks of Education Department allegedly for receiving money as bribe from newly-recruited educators for verification of their credentials here the other day.

DC Akbar Bhatti received complaints that Burewala Deputy District Officers (education) Rana Abdul Rehman and Umme-e-Rubab received bribe from educator through two junior clerks Saeed and Saddiq for verification of their credentials for joining.

The DC launched an inquiry which proved the officers' corruption. District Education Authority CEO Shaukat Ali Tahir suspended the officials on the orders of the DC and also reported the matter to secretary education for departmental action. Meanwhile, Saeed Ahmad and Abida Islam took temporary charge of Deputy District Officers (education).

Arrangements to control dengue, Congo reviewed

BAHAWALNAGAR-The administration reviewed arrangements to control the spread of dengue and Congo virus across the district on Eidul Azha.

A meeting was organised here which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat. He directed the official concerned to carefully check ticks on the sacrificial animals. He urged the livestock officials to ensure medical check-up and vaccination of all the sacrificial animals being brought to the district for sale. Seminars should also be held for public awareness, he added.

The DC asked the officials to finalise arrangements for treatment of Congo fever patients in the hospital as a pre-emptive measure.

Earlier, Mr Azhar Hayat issued directions for holding weekly meetings for effective monitoring of dengue and Congo situation. District Health Authority CEO Dr Abdul Aziz and District Officer (health) Dr Sagheer Ahmed informed the DC that no case of dengue and Congo has so far been reported in the district during the current year.