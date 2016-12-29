ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan has written a letter to Ministry of Interior and IT over an alleged fake picture of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the new Chief Justice of Pakistan that circulated on social media.

According to details, a fake picture of the prime minister with the new chief justice, Mian Saqib Nisar was shared on social media that went viral. The letter asked Interior Ministry and IT to take action against those who were behind this act.

The letter further added that the picture and the act of posting it on social media was an attempt to harm the dignity of judiciary of Pakistan.