QUETTA:- The security forces raided a hideout of banned outfit in Panjgur and seized arms and ammunition. According to spokesman Frontier Corps Balochistan, the security forces conducted a raid on camp of an outlawed organisation and recovered huge cache of arms which include 3 SMG, 1 RPG7, 6 rockets and other explosives material. However, no arrest has been made during the raid, noted the spokesman. Meanwhile,the Iranian border security forces handed over 138 deportees to Taftan authorities on Wednesday.–Staff reporter

According to details, the Iranian border security forces arrested 138 Pakistani who were travelling without legal documents and later on handed over to Taftan administration.

The Levies Forces after completing legal formalities sent all deportees into various Levies stations and launched investigations.