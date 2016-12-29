Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Bahadur Ranges near Attock where he witnessed the two-week long joint exercises between the armies of Pakistan and Jordan.

“Such joint exercises help improve professional expertise in conducting counter-terrorism operations,” Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying.

“Such engagements are source of mutual sharing, learning and benefit.”

General Bajwa congratulated the participants on successful conduct of the exercise and appreciated high standards of professional competence displayed by the troops, said the statement.

“Nature and character of war has changed where direct conflict is not a preferable choice anymore.

“Our achievements in counter terrorism operations are being taken as successful case studies. Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism and is now in consolidation phase,” said the army chief.