TORONTO: A refugee named by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as one of the world’s 100 most “inspirational and influential” women in 2016 has had her asylum claim suspended by Ottawa because of her activism.



Karima Mehrab is facing an inadmissibility order by the Canada Border Services Agency because of the group’s involvement in “subversion” against the Pakistani government. Her asylum claim has been put on hold pending the outcome of an inadmissibility hearing by a refugee board tribunal in early 2017, The Toronto Star has reported.

The Baloch Students Organization is banned by Islamabad but it is not among the terrorist entities listed by the Canadian government.



In their order, Canadian border officials said Mehrab is inadmissible on security grounds for being a member of an organization that engages, has engaged or will engage in an “act of subversion against a democratic government” as “understood in Canada.”



Mehrab said her people have been denied the most basic human rights such as access to education, land and natural resources ownership and the rights to practice and preserve their cultural heritage. Some 20,000 Baloch people, mostly youths, have been disappeared by the Pakistani security forces since 2003, she said.



Nadeem Kiani, Press Minister at Pakistan’s High Commission in Ottawa, said Mehrab’s allegations about the military crackdown are unfounded.



“We have a democratic government. We have a free, vibrant press in Pakistan. We have not heard these (accusations) in Pakistan,” Kiani told the Star. “It is unfortunate that these people seek asylum in Canada on the grounds of atrocities. They are just not true. There are no such situations.”



The BBC is simply misguided when naming Mehrab as “inspirational and influential,” he added.