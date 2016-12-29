ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday confirmed death sentence to another eight hardcore terrorists for their involvement in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to ISPR, all these terrorists were among those who had planned and executed attack on the members of Ismaili Community at Safoora Chowrangi Karachi, in which 45 persons had been killed on the spot and six others had been injured. They also include those who killed social worker Sabeen Mehmood in Karcahi, kidnapped two Chinese engineers and a civilian for ransom. They were involved in the killing of 90 persons and injuring 99 others. Explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by military courts.

These convicts were tried by military courts. Hafiz Muhammad Umar alias Jawad s/o Afzal Ahmed, Ali Rehman alias Pano/Tona s/o Asifur Rehman, Abdul Salam alias Tayyab/Rizwan Azeem s/o Muhammad Nazar ul Islam and Khurram Shafique alias Abdullah Mansoor/Abdullah Mansuri s/o Muhammad Shafiq. These four convicts were the members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking persons of Ismaili community travelling in a bus at Safoora Chowrangi, Karachi, resulting in the death of 45 passengers and causing injuries to six others. They were also involved in the killing of social worker Sabeen Mehmood in Karachi. These convicts confessed to their offences before the magistrates and the trial courts.

Muslim Khan s/o Abdul Rasheed was a spokesman of proscribed organisation. He was involved in the killing of innocent civilians, attacking the officials of armed forces and law-enforcement agencies. He was among those who had killed 31 persons, including Police Inspector Sher Ali and injured 69 others. He was involved in killing Capt Najam Riaz Raja, Capt Junaid Khan, Naik Shahid Rasool and Lance Naik Shakeel Ahmed. He was also involved in kidnapping two Chinese engineers and a local civilian for ransom. The convict had confessed his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Yousaf s/o Khalid Khan was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking personnel of armed forces and the law-enforcement agencies. He was also involved in the killing of four soldiers, including Raj Wali of Frontier Constabulary, and injuries to 19 others. The convict confessed to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Saif Ullah s/o Naseeb Hussain was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the killing of innocent civilians and attacking the officials of the law-enforcement agencies. He was the killer of Assistant Sub Inspector Fareed Khan and a police constable. He also caused injuries to another police constable. Explosive material had also been recovered from his possession. The convict confessed to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence by the military court.

Bilal Mehmood s/o Qari Mehmoodul Hassan was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacks of the law-enforcement agencies. He was the killer of two police constables and had caused serious injuries to four others. Explosive material had also been recovered from his possession. The convict had confessed to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He had been awarded death sentence by a military court.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also confirmed imprisonments to three terrorists.

Sartaj Ali s/o Bakht Afsar was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in providing funds to terrorists for terror activities. He confessed to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded imprisonment for life.

Mehmood Khan s/o Bakht Buland was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in kidnaping a Chinese engineer for ransom and other serious offences. The convict confessed to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for 20 years.

Fazl-e-Ghaffar s/o Aqil Khan was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in an attack on Shamozai police station. During this attack, police officials and Frontier Constabulary soldiers were abducted from the said police station. The convict confessed to his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for 20 years.