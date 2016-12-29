LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday set aside the bidding process for the auction of Direct To Home (DTH) licence by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and nullified the rules and regulations which had barred broadcasters from participating in DTH bidding.

A full bench, headed by Justice Ayesha A Malik and comprising Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, passed the order on a petition filed by Independent Newspapers Corporation. The court also allowed broadcasters to participate in the bidding of DTH, directing Pemra to form DTH rules and regulations.

On November 23, the SC had conditionally allowed the Pemra to initiate the bidding process of DTH licences, but subject to the award of (DTH) licence to a final decision of the LHC.

Advocate Asma Jahangir who appeared as a counsel for the petitioners, argued Pemra had prohibited broadcast media licence holders from operating distribution service licences which includes the DTH licence as well.

The counsel contended the prohibition imposed under Rule 13(3) and (4) of the Rules and Regulations 2.11 and 3.23 of the DTH regulations was unreasonable, discriminatory and beyond the scope of Section 23 of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002.

The petitioners prayed to the court to nullify the bidding process initiated by Pemra and allow broadcasters to apply for and participate in the bidding process of DTH.