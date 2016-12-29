SIALKOT - Almost all the commercial and residential areas of Sialkot city have been encroached due to the slackness of the Sialkot Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

The local people said that due to the uncontrolled encroachments in front of the shops in almost all the bazaars, markets and business and trade centres, the ways have become much narrow creating hurdles for the pedestrians and motorists.

The people added that the encroachments were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic, resultantly, the hours-long traffic jams have become a routine matters. They stated that the situation has left a question marks on the poor performance of the TMA and Sialkot traffic police.

The encroachments are creating difficulties for the locals, halting the trade and business activities, creating traffic and parking problems and damaging the beauty of the city. According to the social, religious, business and political circles of Sialkot, these encroachments were unchecked allegedly by the district administration and Sialkot TMA.

The people said that most of the encroached areas were lying under the nose of district administration of Sialkot and Sialkot Tehsil Municipal Administration. They said that illegal parking stands of the auto rickshaws on Sialkot city’s almost on the main roads including congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Chowk Shaheedaan, Bano Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Tehsil bazaar, Budhi Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Lehaayi Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Kutchery Road, Khadim Ali Road, Hajipura Road , Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Pasrur Road and Paris Road are also the main cause of traffic jams.

Political circles and notables Shamim Khan Lodhi, Nawaz Kohaar, Asif Ali Bajwa, Irfan Ullah Warraich, Hafiz Khalid Abbas Ghuman, Maulana Yaqub Naqshabandi, Nabi Ahmed and Mian Imran Anees have expressed grave concern over the critical situation.

When contacted, TMO Zafar Qureshi said that the issue of the encroachments was being resolved in active cooperation with the local traders.