Basit Ali, coach of Pakistan international women cricket team allegedly slapped ex-cricketer Mehmood Hamid after the latter reportedly criticized Ali’s selection criteria.

According to Hamid, the raging coach slapped him when the two crossed paths during the National One-Day Cup match between SNGPL and SSGC at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Mehmood Hamid had earlier been very critical of the performance of Pakistan women cricket team under the coaching of Basit Ali and has said that instead of offering an explanation, Ali decided to attack him. Speaking to the media he said Pakistan Cricket Board should fire Basit Ali for his misconduct.

Basit Ali, on the other hand has denied the allegation.