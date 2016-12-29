Mansehra : At least four people were killed and six injured when a jeep fell into a deep ravine in Sarai area of Mansehra on Thursday.

A speedy jeep with ten passengers onboard plunged into a deep ravine after the driver lost the control while negotiating a sharp turn. Rescue and police personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Six of the passengers who had sustained serious wounds breathed their last on the spot. Rescue and police shifted the bodies to hospital.

The identification of passengers could not be ascertained immediately.