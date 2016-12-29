LAHORE: The police has caught three men accused of preparing home-made liquor mixed with aftershave.

According to sources, heirs of the victims today attacked a team of Chief Minister Punjab when the officials arrived in a Christian neighbourhood in Toba Tek Singh to investigate the incident and offer condolence with the families.

The team, after the mob attack, left the scene.

Nearly 42 people were killed after they consumed the toxic brew on Christmas Eve. More than a hundred people were also sickened in the incident.