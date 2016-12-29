KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at DHA City Karachi on Thursday.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, he said approximately 75 per cent patients were treated at the Shaukat Khanum hospital without any charges.

He guessed that around 90 per cent patients in the country could not get the treatment of cancer ailment because it is so costly.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan was created as an Islamic Welfare State but we had diverted from the same path.