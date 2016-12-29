ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emphatically stated that Indus Basin Treaty cannot be altered or suspended unilaterally.

“No country can abrogate the treaty,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said at a weekly news briefing here on Thursday.

“Pakistan is keeping an eye on the evolving situation and would follow its strategy in case of any violation of the treaty.

“We will assess India's activities within the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty,” said Zakaria.

The water dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbours has been lingering for decades. According to the World Bank brokered treaty, Pakistan received exclusive use of waters from the Indus and its westward flowing tributaries, the Jhelum and Chenab, while the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers were allocated for India’s use.

“There is an arbitration mechanism to resolve the dispute regarding implementation of the treaty. We resolved many Indus Water Treaty disputes amicably in the past,” said Zakaria.