HAFIZABAD - Residents of different areas of the district criticised the authorities for not ensuring repair to 100 yards portion of Darbar Road.

During a survey, residents of Chowk Masjid Mubarik, Darbar Road, Buban Bukhari, Usman Gunj, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Habib Gunj told this correspondent that they are faced with severe problems due to deteriorated condition of the road, adding their miseries are coupled in the rainy season. They said that the road now have developed potholes and depressions due to heavy rains over the past one year which also have caused several accidents.

They called upon the TMA and district administration to look into the matter and ensure early carpeting of the road.

SCHOOLS’ UPLIFT: The district administration will spend Rs19.3 million for repair to the school buildings and to provide basic but missing facilities to students in schools across the district.

Chairing a meeting of District Development Committee here, DCO Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the officials concerned to carry out monitoring of the ongoing development projects in the district. He informed the meeting that heaps of garbage piled up in front of the DHQ Hospital has been removed by the TMA officials. He directed the EDO Finance and senior administrative officer to establish a public park to provide recreational facilities to dwellers of the locality and patients of the hospitals.

He also reviewed the arrangements being made to establish Justice Sharif Children Park near the Fawara Chowk.

21 CABLE UNITS SEALED: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) sealed 21 cable units across the district for violating ban on airing Indian channels during the last three months.

According to official sources, the Pemra team headed by Inspector Syed Asad Ali Shah, conducted a vigorous crackdown on cable operators, airing Indian channels despite ban. On the occasion, Mr Asad warned the cable operators not to violate the ban, adding they will be dealt with sternly otherwise.