CHITRAL: Chitral police foiled a bid to kidnap a new born boy from a local hospital. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Chitral Sub Inspector Nasir Ali said Hazratuddin, resident of Kawaish (Sheshikoh valley) rushed his wife to Gynecological ward at Women and children unit of District Headquarters hospital, Chitral. According to police, Hazratuddin left aunt of his wife at the hospital to look after the baby and his wife while he went to a hotel for the night.

The SHO said that when Hazratuddin reached hospital in the morning he found his son was missing. He registered a complaint with Chitral police and a team under supervision of Nasir Ali SHO detailed to trace the missing baby.

The police arrested Hameeda Bibi who claimed that she had 7 daughters and no son. Last year her husband also died so she wanted to keep a male person in house that is why she stole the child. She kept him in the house of her daughter, Sidra Bibi.

Chitral police arrested both accused women and lodged FIR against them.