rawalpindi - Police arrested a man on charges of abusing a child in Nigahil Pehalwan village of Gujar Khan, sources informed on Wednesday.

A case under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code was registered with Gujar Khan Police Station on complaint of the father of the child. The accused was identified as Ikhlaq Pervaiz.

According to sources, a man namely MF, who is a fruit and vegetable seller in fruit market, told police officials that his 12-year-old son, MU, was playing outside his house on December 25, 2016 when Pervaiz took him to an under construction building while luring him for a kite and string.

He said Pervaiz molested his son and fled from the scene after condition of the child started deteriorating.

He appealed the police to lodge case against the accused and arrest him. A case was registered and the accused was arrested.

An investigation officer, when approached, confirmed the incident and said police also obtained three-day physical remand of the accused from a court of law. He said the accused confessed his inhuman crime.

Meanwhile, police found dead body of a 55-year-old man from Novelty Cinema Road within limits of Ganjmandi police station. The dead body was moved to district headquarters hospital for autopsy. A police officer told that the deceased was apparently a drug addict who died of heroin overdose.