ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the NAB was performing its duties within the ambits of the constitution and the provision of plea bargain existed in the laws of Pakistan.

Talking to media here regarding the plea bargain law, he said that plea bargain helped recover money from the looters and plunderers, and return of the looted amount to the coffers.

Chaudhry said that under Section 25-B of the Accountability Ordinance, every criminal was bound to place a request for plea bargain for settlement of a case and the request was thoroughly reviewed.

He said that opinions of the law experts ware also sought and final approval for plea bargain was sought from an accountability court.

Chaudhry said that the NAB since its inception had so far recovered Rs285 billion and recently time it had recovered Rs45 billion.

He, while replying to a question said that an amount of Rs960 million was recovered from Sohail Majeed Shah besides 11 properties were confiscated, which included houses in DHA and Clifton in Karachi.

Whereas, Rs10 million were recovered from one Rehmat Khan, an XEN who was also involved in the same case, Chaudhry added.

Similarly, he said Rs653.2 million, three and a half kilogramme of gold, two houses, and two Mercedes cars, which had been purchased with the plundered money, were also impounded.

To another question, the NAB chairman denied the impression that a huge amount of Rs40 billion was involved in the said case, adding an amount of Rs2.24 billion was embezzled from development projects of Rs6 billion.