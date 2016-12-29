A draft proposal prepared for accepting new members into the Nuclear Suppliers Group includes India but leaves Pakistan out.

A US-based arms control organisation, The Arms Control Association (ACA) in Washington also warns that relaxing membership rules will undermine non-proliferation.

The US media reported last week that Rafael Mariano Grossi, a former chairman of the NSG, had prepared a two-page document, explaining that how non-NPT states, like India and Pakistan, could opt to join the group. Rafael Mariano Grossi was acting on behalf of the current chairman, Song Young-wan of South Korea, and his document enjoys a semi-official status.

In order to prevent India from blocking Pakistan from joining the NPT, Rafael Mariano Grossi’s draft note proposes that “one non-NPT member state should reach an understanding not to block consensus on membership for another non-NPT member state”. However, ACA’s Executive Director Daryl Kimball warns that “Pakistan still has grounds to object to the formula outlined by Grossi.”

He elaborated further that the document will require Pakistan to meet the same criteria for membership as India and, he explained: “but, to engage in civil nuclear trade with NSG states, it would have to win a separate NSG exemption from the full-scope safeguards requirement.”

India is actively seeking membership of the NSG on the drawing on to the strength of the fact that it is already doing business with existent NSG members.

The 48-nation NSG is a nuclear technology control organisation which was formed in 1975 in response to India’s first nuclear weapons test. Plutonium was used with nuclear technology from Canada and the US. The NSG seeks to prevent similar future misuses.