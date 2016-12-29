KAMALIA - People are faced with a great ordeal due to unscheduled power and gas outages being conducted in Kamalia and surroundings.

The outages, being conducted in the winter, not only have affected routine life of the citizens but also hit industrial output of the tehsil.

During a survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that they are facing severe problems to carry out their routine life due to unscheduled power and gas outages. They said that the women at homes are unable to prepare meals at time.

On the other hand, people are also deprived of hot water because of inadequate gas-supply in the tehsil.

Similarly, business community is the worst hit of the crisis whose businesses rely on uninterrupted supply of power or gas. They demanded the government to look into the matter and address their problems.

15 LITRES OF LIQUOR SEIZED

The police seized 15 litres of liquor in two separate incidents here.

According to police, a suspect Muhammad Iqbal was arrested from Jhoney Shah Road and 5 litres of liquor from his possession. Similarly, the police arrested a suspect Muhammad Tahir from Vegetable Market and recovered 10 litres of liquor from him.

The police registered separate cases against them.

BANK MANAGER BOOKED

The police booked a local bank manager on the charge of not arranging foolproof security on the bank premises.

According to police, Saddr Police SHO Malik Akbar Hayat paid a visit to the private bank branch at Jakhar and inspected the security arrangements. The SHO expressed displeasure over poor security arrangements on the bank premises and registered a case against the bank manager Azhar Abbas.