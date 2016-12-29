OKARA - The CIA Police claimed to have arrested a man involved in selling cellular phones SIMs under the guise of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The SIM numbers were allegedly handed over to terrorists after getting the SIMs activated through people’s thumb impressions by biometric device.

According to the police, a CIA team headed by Sub-Inspector Ashiq Abid arrested the accused from GT Road near Octroi Post 6 and recovered a biometric device from him.

During interrogation, the accused identified as Shahid Javed, resident of Kalsur Colony, admitted that he, along with accomplices, used to sell cellular phone SIMs under the guise of Benazir Income Support Programme. He further unveiled that the SIM numbers were allegedly handed over to terrorists after getting these SIMs activated through people’s thumb impressions by the biometric device.

The B-Division Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of SI Asiq Abid and started investigation.

DRIVER SHOT DEAD: A Rickshaw driver was shot dead by unidentified armed men near village 55/2L here the other night.

According to police, Rana Mushtaq, brother of the deceased and a resident of Peoples Colony, told the police that his brother Rana Ishaq was on the way to 55/2L village to drop some passengers. As he reached near Jawad Avenue, four unidentified armed men intercepted the rickshaw and shot him dead. The police registered a case and started investigation.