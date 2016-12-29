QUETTA - Pandemonium, exchange of harsh and derogatory words among the lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches on Wednesday marred the proceedings of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) annual budget session.

The situation took an interesting turn when both the ruling and the opposition benches tied with 41-41 votes in favour and against the budget. The session was adjourned till Friday (tomorrow).

The clash began when opposition councilors blamed Quetta Mayor Dr Kalimullah Kakar and another councilor of the treasury benches for casting illegal vote.

The opposition parties, at a press conference after the budge session, alleged that budget figures were not correct and said they strongly rejected those figures and would not allow them to pass. The ruling councilors, however, criticised the opposition benches and said rivals were afraid of initiatives they had taken about cleanliness, construction and others for restoring traditional beauty of Quetta. The opponents tried to sabotage the budget session, they claimed.

Separately, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Mayor, addressing a press conference, alleged that opposition benches bribed councilors that they would be sent to Bangkok and even hurled threats of dreadful consequences which were inhuman, apolitical and un-Islamic.

The mayor announced sending Metropolitan Corporation’s annual budget to divisional coordination committee for approval to avoid creation of ruckus-like situation in the next session.

The Quetta mayor was flanked by councilors Jamshid Dotani, Umar Quraishi, Haji Salahuddin, Habid Lehri, Rozi Khan Kakar and others at Quetta press club.

Dr Kalimullah Kakar assailed the opposition saying some people wanted to survive through media statements.

He added that when he assumed power as Quetta mayor there was no opposition, but with the passage of time they started expressing unnecessary wishes which was impracticable and hard to be fulfilled.

"I saved worth Rs70 to 75 crores in non-development budget last year," he claimed, adding now the corrupt elements were making false propaganda against me through press conferences.

He added that some councilors of PML-N, Wahdatul Muslimeen and National Party were with him and a supreme council comprising these councilors was formed and even decisions were taken after making consultations with them.

Dr Kalim alleged that concerned opposition councilors were frustrated and started mud-slinging on treasury benches when their irrational interests in allotments, funds distribution and in others areas could not be answered satisfactorily.

He added that governor and Quetta mayor slots were handed over to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) when the coalition partners of Balochistan government concluded pact, but now they were asking Mayor to resign.

"I strongly reject the allegations of nepotism, illegal allotments and others by opposition councilors," asserted Dr. Kalimullah Kakar.