KARACHI: Shaheen Airlines flight escaped disaster when it developed technical problems just before takeoff from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Karachi-bound flight of Shaheen Airline’s Airbus 330 was asked to return from the runaway, just minutes before takeoff.

Officials stated that there was a problem in the airline’s controlling system, which was causing a delay in the departure.

Earlier in June 2016, a Dubai-bound Shaheen Air flight narrowly escaped a crash when its tyres burst just before takeoff at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.