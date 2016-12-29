KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday approved bail of as many as three suspects involved in Safoora carnage.

According to details, the court has directed the suspects to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

On May 13, gunmen stormed a bus in Karachi, killing 45 members of the Ismaili community in one of the deadliest incidents in Pakistan last year.

The attack was swiftly claimed by Islamic State, the first such attack officially claimed by the militant group which has seized control of large areas of Iraq and Syria.

Islamabad has officially denied that the militant group operating in Pakistan, a country which has been wracked by al Qaeda and Taliban linked violence for more than a decade.

But investigators believe the attack may have been carried out by the militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) as it seeks to expand its international influence.