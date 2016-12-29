KARACHI - The Sindh High Court yesterday issued stay order against the removal of IG Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja and issued notices to him as well as the federal and provincial governments.

It was stated in the petition that AD Khawaja was an officer of a good repute and he made appointments in Sindh police department on merit. He has been removed from his post and sent on forced leave for pursuing norms of merit, the petition stated.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Senator Saeed Ghani had said in recent days in a private TV talk show that AD Khawaja should not return to his post in this situation, which means he is being removed from his office.

The Sindh High Court restrained the provincial government from sending IGP AD Khawaja on forced leave.

AD Khawaja took the charge as Sindh IGP eight months back. During his tenure differences developed between Khawaja and leadership of Pakistan People’s Party over professional matters. As a result, he was sent on forced leave and Mushtaq Mehar Additional IGP given additional responsibilities in his place.

Further hearing of the case will be held on January 12.

INP adds: The Sindh High Court yesterday ordered the provincial government not to remove Inspector General of Police Allah Dino Khawaja from his post and not to take any action until January 12.

As per the notification issued by the provincial government on December 19, Additional Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, was given the charge of the post of IGP in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Allah Dino Khawaja.

It may be mentioned here that the federal government had removed IGP Ghulam Haider Jamali on November 12 and appointed Khawaja in his place, following a Supreme Court directive.