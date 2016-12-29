TARBELA: The Tarbela dam's ten hydro power generation units have been shut down on Thursday, as the level has reached its lowest, local media reoprts.

The dam officials report that water level is only 40 feet above dead level which is 1378 feet. The inflow of water is 18,200 cusec and outflow 12,000 cusec.

The power generation has lowered to 300 MW due to low water shortage and ten out of 14 power generation units have been shut down. The remaining seven units are not working at their full capacity either.

The officials also disclosed that they will not be able to provide full quota of water to the provinces, owing to the shortage of rain this year which would also affect wheat crop.