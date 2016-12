KARACHI: Karachi police claim to have apprehended certain wanted persons, from whom they recovered weapons and a motorcycle during a search operation.

On a tip-off, the police raided a hideout at Iqbal Market area of Orangi Town and apprehended two target killers early morning today. The detainees were identified as Rafiq and Sher Ali, who were affiliated with Raees Mama Group.

The suspects were wanted to police in several cases of extortion and target killing in Korangi area, said a source.