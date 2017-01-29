SIALKOT: Unidentified thieves stole 27 donkeys and slaughtered them for hides in suburbs of Baddo Malhi, Narowal here the other night. According to police, the donkeys were stolen from the suburbs of Baddo Malhi area. The accused took the donkeys to nearby fields where they slaughtered them and decamped with their hides. The Baddo Malhi Police launched investigation.–Staff Reporter