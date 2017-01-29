GUJRANWALA - PML-Q leader Ch Pervez Elahi said that the present rulers are busy embezzling funds of the uplift and power projects, and doing nothing for the public.

Severe mismanagement and corruption were observed in Nandipur Power Project, he said and added that the project worth billions of rupees is not serving the purpose of generating electricity.

Addressing the workers’ convention at Gujranwala on Saturday, he said people are remembering development work carried out in his government. He said that his government had given Rescue 1122, free education and medicines, abolished tax on 4-marla houses and farmers. However, he said, the present rulers are imposing taxes on the poor and farmers. “Sincere workers are our asset, workers and leaders of PML-Q should not sit in their houses rather remind the people about our services,” he said.

He said the people are still facing problems in every sector; no medicine is available in hospitals for the poor; farmers are given fake cheques; billions of rupees of public money has been swallowed; and billions of rupees in the budget have been earmarked for corruption in Lahore projects only.

He said that the PML-N is establishing orange line train by snatching the rights of people of 34 districts. The convention was also addressed by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Zaheeruddin and Khawaja Waqarul Hassan.

ROBBERIES: Dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various incidents here on Saturday.

In Tatlewali, three armed men intruded the house of Billal and looted gold ornaments, cash, cell phones and other valuables at gunpoint; in Ferozwala, bandits intercepted Shabbir and his family and snatched Rs72 thousands, gold ornaments and three cell phones; and in Ali Pur Chatha, robbers looted Rs35 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone from Waseem and his family.

At Wahndo, Allah Ditta and his family was deprived of gold ornaments, Rs50 thousands and two cell phones; in Ahmed Nagar, dacoits took away Rs.17 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone from Rehmat and his family; in Sadar Kamoki police station limits, Ali Haider was deprived of Rs40 thousands and cell phone on gun point; and at Emanabad, armed men took away a motorcycle, Rs13 thousands and cell phone from Sohail.

In Ahmed Nagar, robbers looted cash and valuables from the general store of Waleed; in cant area, bandits snatched applied for motorcycle, Rs13 thousands and two cell phones from Naheed; and in theft incidents cars of Faisal and Nadeem, and motorcycles of Arman and Irham were stolen from different places.