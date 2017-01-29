MULTAN - The syndicate of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Saturday granted special powers to the Vice Chancellor to get accomplished the pending ACRs of over 100 faculty members of the varsity.

The syndicate convened with Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Ameen in the chair. The syndicate also empowered the Registrar to correct the names of students on the degrees. The students will have to pay Rs1,000 fee for this purpose. The syndicate okayed the appointment of chairmen of different departments by the Vice Chancellor for three years.

They include Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan as chairman of Communication Studies Department, Dr Muhammad Naeem Institute of Pure and Applied Biology, Dr Muqarrab Akbar Political Science, Dr Amir Nawaz Horticulture Department and Dr Rashida Ateeq Plant Pathology.

The syndicate decided to seek from the HEC its amended rules and regulations for appointment on tenure track so that the decisions regarding appointment of teachers could be made in the light of new rules. The syndicate also allowed omission of warnings from the record issued by the former vice chancellor to the teachers of IMS. Similarly, the minutes presented by the academic council were approved and two members of syndicate-Dr Imran Sharif and Dr Muqarrab Akbar-were included in the committee for the annual examination system.

The syndicate was told that the issue of examinations of the students of distance learning programme had also been resolved while Malik Munir Hussain was made OSD in the light of court order. It was decided during the meeting that the BZU faculty members, who were doing PhD, would be given monthly stipend. Similarly, the issue of dues of students spending four years in the hostels was resolved and the Syndicate issued order for pinpointing the persons responsible for issuing clearance to such students who were defaulters. The syndicate also approved statues for the horse riding school.

The meeting was attended among others by Justice (r) Zafar Yaseen, Dr Ashid Durrani, Dr Shoaib Anwar, Dr Ghulam Raza, Dr Masood Akhtar, MPA Rana Ejaz Noon, Muhammad Akram, Nighat Sultana, Registrar Dr Mutahir Iqbal, Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Muqarrab Akbar, Tahir Sultan and Amna Hasnain.