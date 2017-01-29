GHALANAI - At least one security personnel was injured when unidentified militants targeted a border security checkpost from Afghan side into Mohmand Agency in Safi tehsil on Saturday morning.

Sources said militants opened fire on the checkpost in Chartana with small arms and wounded a security personnel. The injured was shifted to a local hospital.

The checkpost that came under attack is about 75 kilometre west of Ghalanai, headquarters of Mohmand Agency. The security forces retaliated and repulsed the attack effectively. However, it could not be ascertained as to how many militants were killed or injured in counter-attack.

An official of the local administration confirmed the incident and said security forces were in touch with the sources to trace the exact location from where these militants attacked the post.

JOURNALISTS PROTEST

AGAINST KHASADAR FORCE

Ahmad Nabi from Khyber Agency adds: Tribal journalists on Saturday protested ill-treatment meted out to local mediamen by Khasadar Force.

Scores of protesting journalists marched from Jamrud Press Club to Bab-e-Khyber, where the media persons staged a demonstration as well. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Khasadar Force. Members of the civil society also joined journalists in their protest.

On the occasion, President Jamrud Press Club Zahir Shah Afridi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Said Jan Afridi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) tribal leader Said Kabeer Afridi, Manzoor Qadir of Awami National Party (ANP) and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Afridi condemned mistreatment of Khasadar personnel with Jamrud-based journalists, Sajid Ali Koki Khel and Ameer Zada Afridi.

They said the Khasadars thrashed media persons, snatched their cameras and other equipment when they were covering a protest demonstration against Frontier Crimes Regulations. The speakers were of the view that journalists were eyes and ears of the society and restrictions on media would be unacceptable.

They threatened that if their grievance were not addressed and departmental action was not taken against the involved Khasadar personnel, they would extend their protest to other parts of the tribal belt and would stage a joint protest demonstration in front of governor house in Peshawar.