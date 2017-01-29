HAFIZABAD - A dacoit was killed and another arrested in injured condition in a shootout with police near Alamdar Chowk Pindi Bhattian here on Saturday.

According to police source, Faizur Rehman, salesman of a beverage company was on the way to Pindi Bhattian. As he reached near Kot Nakka, three armed men intercepted him at gunpoint and snatched bike and cash from him.

On information, an Elite Force patrolling team chased the dacoits. Seeing the police after them, the dacoits opened fire on the police party which was retaliated. Resultantly, a dacoit, later identified as Zain Bajwa of Tullo Kalan was killed on the sport while another Riasat Ali of Nona Bhattian Sahianwala was injured and arrested by the police.

The third dacoit Qaiser, however, managed to escape. The police shifted the dead body to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

MINOR ELECTROCUTED

A minor boy was electrocuted while playing on rooftop of his house here in Manghat Uncha. According to the family, the 8-year-old boy was playing on the roof when he accidentally touched the hanging high voltage cable. Resultantly, he received severe electrical shocks and died on the spot.