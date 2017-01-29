PHOOLNAGAR - Dacoits shot at and critically injured two watchmen and looted 10 shops in two incidents occurred separately here the other night. The police other hand, remained asleep despite repeated calls.

According to shopkeepers and traders of the area, five dacoits looted seven shops including Ahmed Paint Shop, Asif Autos, Mushtaq General Store and Paradise Sweets and Bakery on Multan Road. The dacoits also shot at and injured two watchmen when they offered resistance.

In Kot Radha Kishan, dacoits took away cash and other valuables from three shops - Rana Musa Pan Shop, Sheraz Karyana Shop and Majeed Super Store.

The shopkeepers said that when they made calls on 15, the police did not respond timely. Moreover, instead of taking action against the dacoits, the City Police hurled abuses on traders that why they called the police, they alleged, adding that the police also misbehaved with Union of Journalists Phoolnagar chairman Rana Khalid Javed.

The trade unions of Phoolnagar announced to observe a strike against the police behaviour and poor law and order in the area.